The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has released its five-year Use of Force and Vehicle Pursuit Report, showing significant decreases in both categories while handling millions of calls for service.

WATCH | Chronicle of the last five years of LVMPD's use of force

Las Vegas Metro police show decreases in use of force and vehicle pursuits in five-year report

The report, covering 2020 through 2024, reveals that officers responded to nearly 1.4 million events in 2024 alone. Of those incidents, only 922 involved reportable use of force, and just 17 resulted in officer-involved shootings.

Vehicle pursuits also reached a five-year low with only 51 recorded in 2024.

LVMPD credits these improvements to their continued focus on deescalation techniques, communication strategies and strong supervision within the department.

The department says the goal is to preserve life, improve accountability and build public trust.

The complete report is now available for public review on the department's website at LVMPD.com, or you can read it below.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

