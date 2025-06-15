Las Vegas Metro Police seek help locating missing endangered man last seen Sunday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD is requesting the public’s help to find a missing man named Orionn Everson, who they have listed as endangered.

Police said “he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

Everson was last seen around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 15 near the 4400 block of McMillan Rd, located near E. Flamingo and S. Mountain Vista.

Here is a description of Everson from LVMPD:



Age: 20

20 Gender: Male

Male Height: 5’ 8”

5’ 8” Weight: 200 lbs

200 lbs Eyes: Brown

Brown Hair: Black

Black Complexion: Medium

Medium Race: Black

LVMPD

Police also shared that “he was last seen wearing a blue robe, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes or slides.”

Anyone with information regarding Orionn Everson and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.