LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the central valley near Clark High School on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers received initial reports of an "illegal shooting" in the 4500 block of Pennwood Avenue, near the school. Currently, the intersection of Arville Street and Pennwood Avenue has been shut down while the investigation is underway.

Police have confirmed that there are no reported injuries.