Las Vegas Metro police investigate homicide inside central valley residence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide that took place inside a central valley residence on Friday morning.

According to LVMPD, police received initial reports of the homicide around 3:33 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oak Tree Lane, near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

Police say there is currently no threat to the public.

Additionally, police say the investigation is still in its early phases, so there will be a police presence in the area for the next several hours.

LVMPD will be holding a press conference later in the day to provide additional details, check back with Channel 13 to view our live stream on ktnv.com/live.