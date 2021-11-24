Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to present virtual State of the City Address on Jan. 6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City Address at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

A press release from the city said the address will once again be virtual due to pandemic safety measures. The mayor's January 2021 address was also virtual.

The city also says Mayor Goodman will provide her vision and insight for 2022 and beyond.

13 Action News will cover the address, and the event can be viewed on the city's government access channel KCLV Channel 2 or online at kclv.tv/live.

Those interested in being a part of the mayor’s conversation are able to use the hashtag #stateofvegas.

