LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City address at 5 p.m. tonight.

13 Action News will stream the address in the player below once it begins.

Her office says anyone interested in being a part of the conversation can use the hashtag #stateofvegas.

Goodman will share her vision for 2022 virtually during a livestream. Due to the pandemic, the mayor’s address last year was also presented virtually.