Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to deliver last State of the City address

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the last time, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City address.

The address is expected Thursday in City Hall Council Chambers at 5 p.m.

According to a press release, the address will provide insight into 2024 and her vision for the year.

The event can be viewed live on KCLV Channel 2, online, or livestream. Officials say they will also stream on Facebook and Twitter. Those who want to participate during the address can use #stateofvegas on social media.

Goodman assumed office on July 6, 2011, Ballopedia says. She succeeded her husband, Oscar B. Goodman, who served the maximum three terms in office.

The address is said to be rebroadcasted on KCLV at 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15.