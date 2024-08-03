Las Vegas man who ran over his former boss shot dead by witness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man who shot and killed the driver of an SUV who was trying to run people over is in police custody and is cooperating, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas man shoots and kills SUV driver that was trying to run people over

Police say around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a man showed up at a home remodel near Cory Pl. and Dover Pl. to do his job.

However, police say he was in no condition to work and the man was fired.



An "altercation" ensued and the fired man got into a dark SUV and tried to run over his former boss, who was eventually hit.

"After hitting his employer, several witnesses in the area came out to see what was going on, noticing he was chasing this guy down with the vehicle," said Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD. "One of them came out with a shotgun as the vehicle drove at the male that had the shotgun and attempted to run him over, that is when the rounds were discharged."

When police arrived on scene, the driver of the SUV was dead. They took the man who shot the driver into custody and say he is being cooperative.

The former boss was badly injured, but his injuries are not life-threatening. During the melee, another person was also struck. They were taken to the hospital with less serious injuries.

