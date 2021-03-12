Las Vegas man shot, killed by Burbank police in Southern California

BURBANK, Calif. (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was shot and killed in Southern California this weekend.

The Burbank Police Department says it initially responded to a report of a child wandering in a motel parking lot.

At the motel, they encountered 30-year-old David William Kahler of Las Vegas. Surveillance video from the scene shows Kahler pointing a gun at a police officer. The officer then shot Kahler.

A records check revealed that the gun had been reported stolen in Las Vegas. Police also discovered that Kahler was on probation in the state of Nevada at the time of the shooting and that he had an extensive criminal history.

The crimes included burglary while in possession of a firearm, domestic violence, narcotics violations and theft.

Burbank Police detectives are continuing their investigation to determine the reason for Kahler’s visit to the Southern California area. The child was confirmed to be his stepson and was reunited with his mother.

As standard procedure, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is also conducting a separate investigation and the Burbank Police Department is cooperating with that investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.

