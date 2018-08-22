Las Vegas man sentenced to 12 years in prison in child porn case

A Las Vegas man who admitted to using file sharing applications to receive more than 600 images of toddlers and children engaged in sexually explicit conduct was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.

Ricky Damian Johnston, 59, previously pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography. In addition to the prison term, a federal judge sentenced him to a lifetime term of supervised release following his incarceration and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to information in the plea agreement, Johnston admitted that, from January 1, 2005 to October 29, 2014, he used multiple peer-to-peer file sharing software applications to search for and download images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Forensic examination of his electronic devices revealed that he downloaded more than 600 images and videos, including some of toddlers engaged in a sexually explicit conduct with adults. Computer forensics also showed that Johnston received live-streamed videos of children from southeast Asia engaged in a sexually explicit conduct.

Furthermore, he shared and distributed child pornography by actively managing his “shared” folders on the various software applications.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.