Las Vegas man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing large amounts of fentanyl pills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for "distributing large quantities of fentanyl pills" on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents revealed that 38-year-old Alphaeus Johnson conspired with others to distribute fentanyl pills in Las Vegas. U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro handed down the sentence and ordered that it be followed by five years of supervised release.

Investigators discovered that he sold approximately 500 fentanyl pills in exchange for money on March 21, 2022. In April, on two separate occasions, he sold a combined total of approximately 4,000 fentanyl pills in exchange for money.

Additionally, on April 29, 2022, Johnson traveled to Arizona to be resupplied with fentanyl pills and on May 2, 2022, was stopped by LVMPD detectives while he was traveling to Las Vegas from Arizona. During the stop, police recovered approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills in Johnson's possession.

In October 2023, Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.