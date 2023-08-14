Las Vegas man sentenced for child sex trafficking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 41-year-old man has been sentenced for trying to pay a 15-year-old for sex.

James Allen Wynhoff pleaded guilty in 2022 to attempted child sex trafficking and possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nevada, Wynhoff offered a 15-year-old $100 over Kik messenger in exchange for sexual acts and has a felony conviction in Utah for Interstate Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Contact.

United States District Judge Richard F. Boulware II sentenced the Vegas man to 10 years in prison and 20 years supervision afterwards in accordance with sex offender registry protocol.

The FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Supriya Prasad prosecuted the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says if you suspect that you have information about possible child sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).