Las Vegas man murdered during attempted robbery after winning jackpot, report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is accused of murder after an alleged "robbery gone bad" near the Las Vegas Strip earlier this month, according to an arrest report obtained by 13 Action News. Police were told it happened because the victim recently won a several-thousand-dollar jackpot.

Patrol officers were called to the area of 3790 Royal Crest Street on the afternoon of Nov. 9, where they found a man in his late 40s, since identified as Christopher Masters, dead from a gunshot wound.

One witness told police Masters was shot by one suspect, since identified as Jeremiya Hines, while another suspect stood nearby and appeared to act as a lookout, according to the report.

A man who told police he was with Masters when he was killed said he and Masters had been robbed by the same two suspects two days before the fatal shooting. When the suspects confronted him and Masters again, they refused to give them any more money. One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and started shooting at them, police were told.

That man alleged Masters was robbed because he'd won a jackpot a few days prior to the shooting and told people in the neighborhood about it. Detectives were able to confirm Masters had won approximately $4,000 at a local bar.

Further information from witnesses led detectives to Hines, who was arrested and brought in for questioning. Officers noted Hines was previously arrested for robbery in 2019.

According to police, Hines admitted to recognizing Masters from a photo but denied having any involvement in his murder.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder and attempted murder.