Las Vegas man in wheelchair dies after being hit crossing road outside of crosswalk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating after a deadly crash involving a Toyota Tacoma and a man in a motorized wheelchair.

Police say the crash happened at about 11:23 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Pecos and Oquendo roads.

The man was crossing Pecos Road outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by the Toyota causing the wheelchair to overturn, according to the police report.

Medical personnel transported the man to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.

The pedestrian's death marks the 135th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2021.

The collision remains under investigation.