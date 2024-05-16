Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas man gets 10 years in prison following mail carrier robberies

Several postal employees rallied in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday. Channel 13's Bryan Horwath spoke to several who said they don't feel safe on the job. READ MORE: https://www.ktnv.com/news/letter-carriers-set-to-rally-in-downtown-las-vegas-over-safety-concerns
USPS Truck
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 15:35:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced following a string of mail carrier robberies in 2023.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada, James Earl Thompson, 31, has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term after being convicted of robbing several USPS mail carriers last year.

On five different occasions last year, according to officials, Thompson "brandished a firearm" and robbed mail carriers as they were delivering on their routes in the Las Vegas area.

WATCH: USPS letter carriers rally in downtown Las Vegas over safety concerns

Mail carriers rally in downtown Las Vegas over safety concerns

Thompson pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery with use of a deadly weapon and two counts of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Thompson was arrested by Metro Police on March 9 in Las Vegas. At the time, he was found with two handguns. He has past convictions in Clark County for attempted burglary, possession of stolen property, and firearm crimes, among other charges.

In a statement, Glen Henderson, USPS Inspector in Charge for the agency's Phoenix Division, called it a "significant sentence" and said it sends "a message that those who attack public servants will be brought to justice."

WATCH: How to keep your mail safe as theft, robberies rise in Las Vegas valley

How to keep your mail safe as theft, robberies rise across Las Vegas valley

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH