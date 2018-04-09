UPDATE: Las Vegas man sentenced for possession of child porn

UPDATE APRIL 9: James Scott Alva was sentenced Monday to more than 24 years in prison to be followed by lifetime supervised release for receiving, possessing and advertising more than 30,000 images and videos of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney's Office.

During an investigation into the online receipt and distribution of child pornography on a peer-to-peer network, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective identified and downloaded child sexual exploitation files shared by Alva. The detective also obtained a “browse list” from Alva’s computer advertising 92 child pornography files available for sharing over the network.

During the subsequent execution of a search warrant at Alva’s residence, law enforcement seized nine electronic devices from Alva’s bedroom, which contained a total of 28,403 images and 2,851 videos of child pornography.

In an interview with a detective, Alva admitted he searched for and received child pornography via peer-to-peer networks and the internet over the course of approximately 10 years. He also identified a laptop found in his room as containing child pornography and stated the child pornography on that laptop would be mostly videos.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Las Vegas man was found guilty by a jury Friday of three counts relating to child pornography possession, receipt, and advertising.

Following a four-day trial, James Scott Alva, 45, was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of advertising of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sentencing was scheduled for April 9. Alva faces the statutory maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the indictment, Alva possessed and received images of child pornography. Furthermore, he made and published an advertisement offering to exchange, display, and distribute child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.