Las Vegas man dead after crash at SR159 and mile marker 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after a crash at SR159 south of mile marker 2.

Nevada State Police say that a white Dodge Ram 5500 was going south on SR159 before being struck by a black Yamaha motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle struck the front of the Dodge Ram causing him to be ejected.

NSP says the motorcyclist has been identified as 50-year-old Eric Anthony O’Hayer from Las Vegas. O’Hayer was pronounced dead on the scene because of his injuries.

According to Nevada State Police, the driver of the Dodge Ram did not have any life-threatening injuries.