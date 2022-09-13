Las Vegas man calls for change after losing both legs in DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man who lost both legs in a DUI crash is telling his story with hopes to make a change in Las Vegas.

Riley McGowan is currently recovering in Post Acute Medical Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Centennial Hills after the July 13 crash.

Riley is a Southwest Gas employee. The crash report says he was fixing a gas valve at a raised island area along Casino Center Driver, near US-95, just after 9 a.m. when the crash happened.

That day changed his life forever.

“As scary as it may be, I basically remember everything,” Riley said.

McGowan was finishing his work on the side of the road when he heard a loud screech and a bang.

“I looked up and five feet away from me was this truck. Next thing I know, I’m in the air getting tossed around. I felt my leg get crushed basically,” Riley added.

Riley says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice before driving away. Crash reports corroborate his account.

“I remember crawling. I remember looking out in the distance, seeing her truck drive away as I’m crawling,’ Riley said.

After multiple surgeries, Riley is now a double amputee. He’s in physical therapy until he can receive prosthetics.

“Technology with prosthetics is amazing nowadays and you see videos of double amputees worse than me, both above the knee, walking fine and everything, so I know it’s possible,” he added.

The event has left the McGowan family devastated and angry.

“He’s the best kid in the world and he’s only 23. I know he’s got his life ahead of him and it’s going to be a struggle, and we intend to do everything to support him,” said Riley’s mom, Carmen McGowan.

Now, they want change in a city that is notorious for drunk drivers.

“Get the laws changed,” said Carmen. “If you give them ten years the first time, first of all they won’t be there to repeat, and they’ll think twice the second time. We won’t have three or four offenses.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Riley get back to life.

As for the driver, identified by police as Danielle Kove, this is her third impaired driving offense. Court records show Kove pled guilty to a felony charge of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. Her sentencing is scheduled for September 29.

Starting next month, people pulled over on suspicion of DUI or at the scene of a crash could have their blood drawn on the spot.

A grant from the Office of Traffic Safety will allow Metropolitan Police Department to contract phlebotomists seven days a week. Right now, phlebotomists are only on hand for the weekend and holiday DUI strike teams.

The contracted employees will ride with police sergeants and deploy to DUI calls as needed and if the driver consents to a blood draw. Police say collecting evidence within a two-hour window is critical for successful prosecution.

Riley had just received a promotion with Southwest Gas and the company is holding his position until his return.

A spokesperson for the company sent 13 Action News the following statement: