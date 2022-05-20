Las Vegas man arrested after death of a puppy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a dog in distress to discover a separate dead puppy shortly after arriving.

Officers arrived at the residence to hear a dog whining and making noise. After failed attempts to speak with the homeowner, officers used bolt cutters to get into the backyard.

Upon entry, police found a young Pit Bull locked in a wired kennel without water in direct sunlight. After placing the Pit Bull in air conditioning and giving it water, officers returned to find a dead puppy inside a wrapped sheet in the backyard.

Later while officers were attempting a obtain a search warrant for the house, the homeowners, Antonio Kincey and Lashanda Kincey, returned.

Police interviewed Antonio revealing that the dog had been wrapped in a cord in the morning prior to Antonio and Lashanda leaving for work.

Antonio claims he did not check on the dog that had a cord wrapped around its neck, nor was he aware the weather would be 99 degrees per a LVMPD police report.

After Antonio admitted to being the owner of both dogs, he was arrested on two counts of willful/malicious torture/maim/kill dog/cat per a LVMPD police report. Antonio was booked at CCDC.