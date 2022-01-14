Las Vegas man acquires NFT to viral Antonio Brown 'walk off' video

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has could be over a million dollars richer all because of a video he acquired as an NFT, or Non-Fundgible Token.The bid for the viral antonio brown video is now Live and can be found at viralheir.com

The now viral video of the Wide-Receiver, Antonio Brown, now belongs to Evan Savar.

The video originally captured by a fan’s cell phone, was purchased by Savar, who's now auctioning the NFT on viralheir.com .

Savas says he expects the bids to reach as high as 1.5 million dollars.

Savar says he’s proud that he can say he’s owned a piece of history

"We don't know where we are in this nft technology, you know, you had your early adapters, like we talked about who are, who are, who are using it, but what this technology is going to do for the world, where it's really in its infancy and to own a piece of this moment and that history i think is, uh, it's, it's pretty incredible for the right person,” said Savar.

While most sports memorabilia is tangible, the tech world is changing the game through the increased popularity in NFTs.

