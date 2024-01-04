Las Vegas magician David Copperfield named in Jeffrey Epstein documents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas headliner and magician David Copperfield is one of several people named in the latest round of documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, more than 900 pages of documents were released as part of the 2017 lawsuit against Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving prison time for helping the billionaire sexually abuse underage girls.

The woman suing Maxwell claimed she was pressured into having sex with men in Epstein's social circle, including former politicians, financiers and celebrities.

As part of a host of depositions related to the lawsuit, several women were asked to name people they'd interacted with at Epstein's homes in Florida, New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico — not just people they claim they were pressured into sexual acts with.

As such, a person being named in the documents doesn't mean they're suspected of any crime, or that they did anything other than visit or work at one of Epstein's properties.

RELATED: What to know about names released in Jeffrey Epstein court docs

According to the newly-released documents, Copperfield is mentioned in a deposition by Johanna Sjorberg, which was taken in May 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Sjorberg told investigators Copperfield performed magic tricks at a dinner at one of Epstein's homes, but that nothing else happened.

According to the documents, Sjorberg questioned another girl at the dinner "who looked young" about what school she attended.

"...Johanna did not recognize the name as being a college and she said it was a high school-aged girl," the documents state.

After that, Sjorberg said "Copperfield questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls."

Sjorberg may have been alluding to allegations that Maxwell paid underage girls who recruited their peers to come to Epstein's island.

In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. The judge also levied a $750,000 fine against Maxwell.

Epstein was found dead in a federal detention center in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.