Las Vegas longtime hikers share crucial hiking tips for safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three local longtime hikers and rock climbers are sharing safety tips you need to know before heading out to a trial.

“[While] hiking in the desert, the most important thing is to have water," said Dan Young. "Not just some water, but enough water.”

Young has been hiking for over 45 years and for over 30 in the Las Vegas area. He says he shares important safety tips with his clients to ensure they have a safe experience.

Friends of Young, Kayla Perez and Paul Snow has less experience than Young, but agree that hiking can be dangerous and to always stay prepared.

Perez has seen it all as a hiker, bears, moose, and unexpected weather.

“For me, its all about learning preparedness," said Perez. "Taking more than what you’d normally take is okay to have a little extra weight on your back if you’re going on a trail.”

Snow agrees. He spent months practicing rock climbing at local rock climbing gyms in the valley. And while it can be a thrilling experience, all say they take it very serious.

“Im always looking for an exit strategy plan," said Perez. "Preparedness, overly prepared but don’t live in fear, have fun.”