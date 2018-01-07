LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas locals are sounding off on Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury," which allegedly contains details about the "chaos in the Oval Office."

The book was released early after excerpts from the book were unveiled to the public. The most notable passage claimed that Steve Bannon thought the 2016 campaign meeting in Trump tower involving a Russian lawyer was "treasonous."

Some locals are taking the explosive stories from the book with a grain of salt, while others say they believe the stories, even if at times they seem stranger than fiction.

"I saw an interview with the author, and he seemed to share some insight that seems to be a little controversial. And what's a good book without controversy," said Benson Riseman.

"There's a drop of truth to every story out there, and there's a little bit of untruth to every story out there," explained Frank Gervasi. "I'm sure some of it's true, I'm sure some of it's false, but I wouldn't know where to begin."

President Donald Trump responded to claims made in the book through a series of tweets on Saturday, claiming he's a "very stable genius."