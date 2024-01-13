Las Vegas locals audition for a spot on Shark Tank on the last day of CES

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As CES is getting ready to wrap up, entrepreneurs from Las Vegas and beyond flooded the valley this morning hoping to be a part of America’s fishiest show — Shark Tank!

Hundreds showed up to The Venetian on Friday, the last day of CES, hoping their products make it onto season 16 of the hit ABC show. For these entrepreneurs, getting a chance to be on Shark Tank would be the start of a new life.

"We have about 300 pitches today," Supervising Casting Producer Mindy Zemrak told Channel 13.

With no shortage of talent, innovative ideas, performances, or simply exposure, this competition has it all.

Las Vegas local Ira Green started her company, Freedom Deodorant, when several girlfriends were diagnosed with cancer. Five years later, when she was diagnosed with cancer, she had to put her company on pause ... until now.

"What we're doing now is getting people better one swipe at a time with natural deodorant, natural makeup removers," Green told me.

"What is the next level," I asked.

"Global," she said.

Alicia Meek, owner of Meek it Sweet, which is located at 809 N. Main Street, started her business during the pandemic and hoped to woo the preliminary judges and not tank.

Others traveled from all over the country, including Ohio, Utah, and the Virgin Islands for their shot. These are just some of the entrepreneurs I spoke to on Friday.

"My little daughter Bella is here as well and my son Jay and we are all co-CEOs of MyPeriodBag Ugh because sometimes, periods can be ... ugh," entrepreneur Sarabella Johnson told me.

"The churro revolution is about to start because we are empowering everyone to make churros at home, now, whenever you want," Scott and McKenna from San Diable Artisan Churros said.

"[We have] a filtration company and it just so happened that we clicked and we made this idea happen," Tim and Mark, from Filters Direct USA said. "We work great together so I must have some Irish blood in me."

"We're displaying an inflatable AirPod," said Lennox from Come Travel. "It's travel convenience for when people miss their flight. It has multiple uses."

"Bath Bloomers is the solution for bath time privacy for children," Autumn Bolton, the founder of Bath Bloomers, explained.

After 16 seasons on the show, Zemrak told me she wouldn’t trade her job for the world.

"Uou’re seeing entrepreneurs as young as six years old and I think that is a testament that the American dream is alive and well," Zemrak said. "To have a small part in that person's journey, there's nothing like it."

Friday's hopefuls will find out at the end of the month if they’ve moved forward to the next round. Zemrak said there will be other casting calls in the coming months across the U.S.