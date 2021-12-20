Las Vegas local aims to spread Christmas cheer valley-wide in decked-out VW Beetle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Las Vegas locals are spreading Christmas cheer across the valley by decking out their Volkswagen Beetle.

You may have seen "the Buggy Express" out and about this month. It features lights and is decked out in a Christmas theme.

The driver also dresses as Santa Claus and says it's all about getting a smile from people passing by.

"You know, most people like to decoarte their home, but when you decorate the car like this and dress up like Santa, like I do, then you're able to see a lot more people," said Elio Ramirez, who owns the car. "You get to see how happy people get — happy and excited for seeing Santa, especially the kids."

