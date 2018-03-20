Las Vegas Lights prepare for soccer debut with Cashman Field transition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas's first professional soccer team is hoping to replicate the success of the valley's other pro sports teams.

Cashman Field started its transformation Wednesday to become a soccer pitch. The field will be transitioned from a baseball diamond in time for the Las Vegas Lights' debut.

"This will be a soccer stadium just like you see in Mexico City and Buenos Aires and London and Barcelona, Madrid," said Brett Lashbrook, the founder and CEO of the Lights. "Las Vegas is the next great soccer city."

Lashbrook is marketing his team as a family-friendly, affordable experience for locals.

The roster boasts five born-and-bred Las Vegans, including midfielder Matt Thomas.

"It's always been a dream in the back of my head and today it's finally coming true," Thomas said.

The first home game is February 10.