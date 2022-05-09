Las Vegas Lights FC announce Jose Canseco promotion '$1 juice night'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Lights FC announced a $1 juice night with former Oakland Athletics baseball player, Jose Canseco, on May 27.

Lights FC said that during the home match on that Friday will include Canseco conducting a “home run hitting performance” at halftime by hitting autographed softballs into the crowd, and all fans with a baseball glove will be invited onto the field at halftime to catch any “pop-ups” from Canseco.

Canseco, who has admitted to using steroids while playing baseball, is poking fun at his history with the "juice night" theme.

“Sports Illustrated once called Lights FC the Most Interesting Team in America,” said Lights FC owner and CEO, Brett Lashbrook. “On May 27th we’ll take Cashman Field back to its baseball roots with another one of our trademark unique promotions!”

Lights FC said people who are interested can visit this website for more information.