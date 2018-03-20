Las Vegas Lights drop their inaugural match, still a hit with fans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Lights Football Club lost to Montreal (2-0) in front of a sold-out crowd at Cashman Field Saturday night.

That was largely due to an unfortunate string of events from the 63rd to the 68th minute. Michael Salazar from the Montreal Impact broke through Goalkeeper Ricardo Ferriño's defenses for the first point of the night at minute 63. An own goal followed two minutes later, and Ferriño was red carded three minutes after that.

Nevertheless, the team was still a hit with the fans.

"I'm a big soccer fan. I've been waiting for a decent soccer for a long time you know. Now that they actually came out, the least we can do is come," said Martin Pelaez

Fans of all ages showed up. Some of them even thinking about joining the lights in the future.

"I definitely want to try out in a couple of years when I can," said Gage Wilson, who started playing soccer when he was just 5-years-old.

Saturday's turnout shows the team successfully built up the hype - unveiling their new jerseys earlier this week, then holding an open practice Friday.

Some people we spoke with said they're already considering buying season tickets.

"We gotta fill up the stands so they stay and feel our love and what a great community it is," said Jennifer Wilson.

The bigger picture, locals are happy to see more and more sports teams coming to town. We have the Lights, Vegas Golden Knights, Raiders, and Aces in the lineup. A sign of an ever-growing city.

"It's awesome. I mean this is like the perfect place for sports. I mean, it's Las Vegas. Everyone wants to travel here. It'll make it easier, tourism. Traffic will be a little crazy but everything else will be great," says Albert Avila.