Las Vegas lawmaker pushing for equity and inclusion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we continue to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're introducing you to the lawmakers pushing for AAPI representation in Nevada politics.

Kelsey McFarland introduces you to the first Filipina to ever serve in the Nevada State Legislature.

AAPI REPRESENTATION

"Today I brought a Filipina Ayana. This is kind of the cultural wear that we wear. This is an example," says Assemblywoman Erica Mosca.

She represents District 14 in east Las Vegas. She's one of seven AAPI lawmakers in the Nevada Legislature, representing the fastest growing ethnic group in Nevada. 11 percent of Nevadans identify as Asian American Pacific Islander.

"I'm proud to be the first Filipina to ever serve in the Nevada state legislature... We're one of the highest densities of Filipino population in the country. And so it means so much for young people. And older people like to see that we have representation in the legislature," says Mosca.

She's hoping to make a big impact in her freshman year.

"This bill ensures all young people have access to any opportunities that they choose and i urge its passing," says Mosca.

She's doing that by working on bills like AB 241, which puts students on a track to higher education. Bills that ultimately support her goal of equity, accessibility and inclusion.

"We've really coalesced around the idea of language access. So there are a lot of bills this session, whether it's making sure that the top ten languages are available on prescription drugs to when it comes to the voter blocks that we have to make sure that there's equitable access for all communities," says Mosca.

EQUAL ACCESS

Assemblywoman Mosca says her background and heritage are big motivators in her work.

She also wants to make sure people in her district have equal access to education and housing. People like her father, who is a major inspiration.

"My father is an immigrant from the Philippines. Like so many, he came here. He didn't know the language. He earned his GED and he continues to work nights today. He's the most hardworking person I know. And the reason I'm here today," says Mosca.