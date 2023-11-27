Las Vegas launches 'Move Over for Bicyclists' campaign to address soaring bicycle fatalities in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bicyclist fatalities surged in Clark County over the past year. That prompted law enforcement to launch the 'Move Over for Bicyclists - It's the Law' campaign to stress the importance of bicycle safety.

On Monday morning, Las Vegas law enforcement agencies gathered at Simmons St. and Ann Rd to kick off the campaign.

Officers rode bikes in full gear to enhance public awareness while other officers were positioned along the road. Drivers failing to move over, if possible, or provide the required three feet to cyclists were pulled over and cited.

Bicyclist deaths in Clark County in 2022 were 160% higher than in 2021, with 13 deaths. This year alone, the number is nine.

“It takes all of us. It is not just the police thing. We are not going to cite or arrest our way out of this. It's not the driver's fault. It's not the pedestrian's fault. Everybody needs to team up,” Lieutenant Michael Campbell said.

For more information, visit zerofatalities.com.