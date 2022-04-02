Las Vegas’ largest autism and developmental disability resource fair held this Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Saturday is world autism awareness day, and the Collaboration Center Foundation is hosting Blue Light Night, Las Vegas' largest autism and developmental resource fair complete with characters, carnival games, petting zoo, and food trucks said from a press release.

According to the press release, autism now affects a staggering one in 44 children and youth and is on the rise of being diagnosed as a co-occurring condition with other disabilities.

The press release says the resource fair includes various community organizations including NEAT Services, Boys Town Nevada, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, Christopher Smith Foundation, and Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada.

SCHEDULE:

5 p.m.: Resource Fair and activities begin

7 p.m.: Official Lighting Ceremony

7:30 p.m.: Event concludes

LOCATION:

Collaboration Center Foundation LV Ranch

8390 W. Windmill Ln.