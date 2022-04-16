Las Vegas job fair at T-Mobile Arena on April 19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas companies will be at T-Mobile Arena this Tuesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for job seekers to find thousand of local jobs available.
Jobertising.com said they have partnered with Las Vegas companies to host this event. Parking is said to be at the NYNY parking garage or the Park MGM/Aria garage. They said to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready for interviews.
According to the press release, face coverings are required and attendance is free for job seekers.
To register, click here.
Some of the companies attending the job fair are:
- Wynn Las Vegas
- Destinations by Design
- Kaptyn
- Westgate Resorts
- OMNI Limousine
- T-Mobile Arena
- Hilton Grand Vacations
- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Resorts World las Vegas
- Ellis Island Hotel & Casino
- The Grandview Las Vegas
- Televisa Univision
- Clark County School District
- Terrible's
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
- Crescent Schools of Gaming & Bartending
- SAFE Management
- CONAM
- Embassy Suites
- Convention Center Las Vegas
- ABM, AARROW Sign Spinners
- GARDAWORLD
- Western Funding
- Bitrate Productions
- Clark County School District Food Service Department
- Spring Hills Home Care
- U.S. Army
- Parking and Transportation Group
- Robert Half Talent Solutions
- US Vets