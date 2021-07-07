Las Vegas is hiring entry-level firefighter trainee positions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas has announced it will accept firefighter trainee applications from July 6 through July 20.

The city said in a press release that "successful trainees will graduate from the Fire Academy and begin employment at a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue station."

This recruitment is for entry-level candidates who meet the below minimum requirements:



Possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application.

Minimum 18 years of age, no maximum.

High school diploma or equivalent.

See the firefighter trainee job description here.

More information, including frequently asked questions, requirements, and a link to apply is located at lasvegasnevada.gov.

