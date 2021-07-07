Las Vegas is hiring entry-level firefighter trainee positions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas has announced it will accept firefighter trainee applications from July 6 through July 20.
The city said in a press release that "successful trainees will graduate from the Fire Academy and begin employment at a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue station."
This recruitment is for entry-level candidates who meet the below minimum requirements:
- Possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application.
- Minimum 18 years of age, no maximum.
- High school diploma or equivalent.
See the firefighter trainee job description here.
More information, including frequently asked questions, requirements, and a link to apply is located at lasvegasnevada.gov.