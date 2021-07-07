Watch
Las Vegas is hiring entry-level firefighter trainee positions

Steven Smallwood/KTNV
Recruit firefighters graduate Las Vegas academy
Posted at 11:45 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 02:45:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas has announced it will accept firefighter trainee applications from July 6 through July 20.

The city said in a press release that "successful trainees will graduate from the Fire Academy and begin employment at a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue station."

This recruitment is for entry-level candidates who meet the below minimum requirements:

  • Possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application.
  • Minimum 18 years of age, no maximum.
  • High school diploma or equivalent.

See the firefighter trainee job description here.

More information, including frequently asked questions, requirements, and a link to apply is located at lasvegasnevada.gov.

