Las Vegas in 2024: Super Bowl, Atomic Golf, H-Mart & More

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've crossed the 2023 finish line and 2024 may be a bigger and better year in Las Vegas.

Arguably the biggest headliner this year is Super Bowl LVIII kicking off at Allegiant Stadium in February. Last September, Channel 13 interviewed Allegiant's Chief Marketing Officer Scott DeAnglelo about the excitement.

"It is amazing, right?" said DeAngelo at the time. "It is the most watched anything on television here in the U.S. and one of the most watched things globally."

From the football field to the golf course, the 10-acre Atomic Golf entertainment experience is also expected to tee off next month. There are banners next to the Strat promoting the venue.

Changes are also coming this year to The Rio, thanks to a company called Dreamscape taking over operations.

But it's not all fun and games, many are hoping for a smoother Formula One Las Vegas this year.

There are still some yellow flags left behind from the inaugural rage.

"We thought after F1 we would become like normal but we're still in the same situation," said Las Vegas Souvenir and Gifts manager Jimmy Singh last month.

Lane closures and construction from F1 frustrated nearby business owners and locals. Race officials have promised fewer disruptions in future races.

Meanwhile off the Strip, many are looking forward to the opening of the Asian Supermarket cult favorite H-Mart located on Sahara and Decatur. The chain is expected to open later this year.

The South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened two weeks ago right next door to the future H-mart site.

"We're here to serve all Las Vegas," said owner Jeanne Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also owns the location on Spring Mountain in Chinatown.

"When we heard H-mart is coming in here, we said we got to be there," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she's looking forward to all events coming to town this year and hopes they'll translate into a boost for business.

"We're being promoted big time," said Rodriguez. "A lot of people, a lot cultures, ethnicity, different languages and nationalities. We're just very excited"