Las Vegas Hyundai security upgrade event sets records, protecting thousands of vehicles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of Hyundai drivers in the Las Vegas area can now rest easier after a recent security upgrade event hosted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department at their headquarters.

The event, held this past weekend, saw a record-breaking 1,841 Hyundai vehicles receiving new security updates. This marked the largest number of cars serviced by Hyundai during a three-day clinic, surpassing the record of 1,034 set in Seattle last week.

Las Vegas also set a single-day record, servicing 699 vehicles, beating the previous record of 568 in El Paso. More than 7,000 free wheel locks were distributed to drivers during the event. As a result of all the events at the metro headquarters, about 10,000 total Hyundai vehicles in the community are better protected from theft. Metro police officers hope these security upgrade events help reduce overall crime in the valley.

”Auto theft is not just a property crime. In some cases, stolen vehicles are used to commit other serious felony crimes,” said Metro Deputy Chief Nick Farese. “These crimes impact our communities and overall quality of life. Like many other challenges we have faced, this one is no different, and it requires our community to come together to make a difference.”

No information is currently available regarding the date of the next anti-theft clinic. Hyundai owners are advised to contact their dealership for details on obtaining a security upgrade.