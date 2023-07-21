Las Vegas hotels offering 'better wages, benefits, and flexibility' to fill 1,800 open jobs, survey reveals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new labor survey has revealed that there are currently more than 1,800 open hotel jobs in the Las Vegas area.

According to a survey conducted by the American Hotel and Lodging Association, hoteliers in the area are willing to offer a variety of hiring incentives for those considering applying. Survey results show "75% of respondents are increasing wages, 64% are offering greater flexible with hours, and 36% are expanding benefits," though 87% reportedly say they are still struggling to fill positions.

The survey also shows that 82% of hoteliers are "experiencing a staffing shortage," while 26% describe their shortage as "severe" enough to impact hotel operations. Housekeeping is labeled as the top hiring need among 40% of respondents, the survey shows.

Last year alone, AHLA says Nevada hotels generated nearly $6.7 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenue.

“The need for workers throughout the lodging industry continues to drive historic career opportunities for hotel employees, who are enjoying record wages and better benefits and flexibility than ever before,” said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers.

As of April, the United States had nearly 10.1 million job openings, but only 5.7 million unemployed people to fill them, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.