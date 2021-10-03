Las Vegas hosts National Immigration Conference

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The nation's largest immigration rights conference begins at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas Sunday bringing 41 of the nation's largest regional immigration rights groups together with partners to address emerging migration issues across the United States.

The National Immigration Integration Conference, lead by the National Partnership for New Americans, will be joined by policymakers, academics, corporate and community leaders, faith organizations, members of the Biden Administration, and Governor Steve Sisolak.

The four day conference will focus on the economic and cultural benefits of immigration to the United States, and attempt to figure out the best way to handle a wave of migration from Central America, Haiti following political chaos and a powerful earthquake, and Afghanistan as more than 100,000 people were flown from the country following the Taliban takeover.

Nevada is set to soon receive 565 refugees and 85 immigrants with special visas, and Sisolak has pledged to support settlement organizations like Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

RELATED: 13 Action News confirms 150 Afghan migrants, 565 other refugees being relocated to Nevada

CCSN Director of Immigration and Migration Services said they will need community help as well.

"Housing is definitely pretty limited here in Las Vegas so we're reaching out to the community to inform us of any housing they may have available," she said.

The conference begins Saturday with a youth conference focusing on LatinX and youth leadership.

The conference gets into full swing Monday with speeches from Governor Sisolak and US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ur Jaddou.

It ends on Wednesday.