Las Vegas hospital to celebrate two years of mental health services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Desert Winds Hospital is celebrating two years of serving southern Nevada at the end of April.

Desert Winds Hospital is a psychiatric hospital. According to the officials, the staff specialize in the "evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of mental health." Officials with the hospital said they recently completed improvements of new meeting rooms and classrooms, eight therapeutic courtyards and common spaces.

“It is no secret that mental health services are desperately needed in Nevada, particularly for our youth and we are proud to be a partner in providing that care to our community,” said Lloyd Noble, chief executive officer for Desert Winds Hospital. “We have worked tirelessly over the last two years to create a facility that can support our mission to improve patients’ quality of life through compassionate, expert care and cannot wait to share that with the community.”

According to officials, the hospital is a 202-bed facility, currently serving youth with mental health and addiction recovery programs which follow a harm-reduction model of care. The facility says they currently offer in-patient psychiatric residential treatment for youth ages 12 to 17, along with their acute unit for stabilization with plans to serve adults in the near future.

The celebration is said to take place at the hospital main campus at 5900 W. Rochelle Ave. beginning at 11 a.m.

Digging deeper, there has been a push for more support for mental health in the valley.

On top of the specialized care from Desert Winds, a valley teen is also pushing a bill to make mental health education mandatory. This would also impact youth, from grades K-12.