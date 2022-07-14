Las Vegas homicides down in year's first half

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says homicides in the valley are down for the first half of this year.

According to a new statistical report, homicides are down just over 11% from last year.

While the new lower crime stats are encouraging, there is still concern.

The crime decrease comes on the heels of the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a bill designed to save lives by keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals.

Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford co-authored the bill and says its needed to protect Silver State communities.

“Nevadans are horrified by the epidemic of gun violence that continues to steal away lives, devastate families and shatter communities across the country. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will implement common-sense measures to curb the violence and keep weapons away from those who pose a danger to themselves and others,” Horsford said.

