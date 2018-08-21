Las Vegas home destroyed by fire, no one inside

A fire destroyed a home near Torrey Pines and Cheyenne Avenue this morning.

The fire broke out early this morning. Firefighters say it was burning for almost an hour before they arrived. Upon arrival, they discovered flames shooting through the rough, extending 30 or 40 feet above the home.

The fire was also producing burning embers that were being spread around the neighborhood by the fire. The house was completely destroyed. No other homes caught fire.

What @LVFirefighters of @LasVegasFD FIRST SAW when they pulled up in front of the house on Brooks Ave. That is the first “water on the fire” of the incident. Note flames all around the eaves of the attic. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/G2iofkBEOQ — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 21, 2018

The owner of the home said it was a rental and the occupant of the house has not yet been found. It is unknown if the occupant was in the home at the time of the fire. No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE AT 8 A.M.

The occupant of the house has been located.