Las Vegas holiday lights show donates more than $500k to the community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every Christmas, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is wrapped with twinkly lights to bring the holiday spirit to the desert with Glittering Lights.

On Monday, the holiday lights drive-thru show announced its donations to the valley.

They donated more than $500,000 to local schools, nonprofits and community initiatives— in addition to the donations they collected for Toys for Tots and Goodwill of Southern Nevada during the holiday season.

Here are the 2024 highlights of Glittering Lights:

Approximately 250,000 people drove through the 2.5 mile show

drove through the 2.5 mile show More than $350,000 was donated to Speedway Children's Charities Las Vegas Chapter

was donated to Speedway Children's Charities Las Vegas Chapter Local Boy Scouts troops earned more than $150,000 to help fund their activities by seeling more than 500 gallons of hot cocoa at the Glittering Lights

to help fund their activities by seeling more than 500 gallons of hot cocoa at the Glittering Lights $7,074 was donated to 24 local schools and nonprofits through FUNraising partnerships by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

was donated to 24 local schools and nonprofits through FUNraising partnerships by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers 1,275 toys were collected for Toys for Tots

were collected for Toys for Tots 5,000 pounds of items were donated for Goodwill of Southern Nevada

Glittering Lights will be back in 2025 from Nov. 7 to Jan. 4, 2026.



“As we prepare to celebrate our 25th anniversary, we are reminded of the deep-rooted tradition that Glittering Lights has become for families across Las Vegas,” said John Bentham, Producer of Glittering Lights.