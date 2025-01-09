Las Vegas holds second-highest credit card delinquency rate in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Did you swipe your credit card a little too much this holiday season? While the holidays may be over, the bills are just starting to roll in, and for many in Las Vegas, they’re hitting hard.

U.S. household credit card debt has soared to a record $1.17 trillion, and Las Vegas has one of the highest credit card delinquency rates in the nation. Nearly 17% of credit card users in the area are struggling to keep up with their payments, ranking the city second in the country for delinquency rates.

For local resident Carrie Tucker, credit cards were once a convenient way to manage everyday expenses, but things quickly spiraled out of control.

“I’ve gotten into trouble,” Tucker said. “They’re too easy to use, and the interest to pay it back is ridiculous. So for me, it’s cash or debit card, and that’s it.”

Tucker admits much of her spending went toward gifts for others during the holidays. At one point, she had 10 credit cards and was thousands of dollars in debt. Today, she owns just one credit card, which she keeps for emergencies.

Unfortunately, Tucker’s is not alone. The average credit card debt in the Las Vegas area is $7,060. To make matters worse, more than a third of cardholders—33.4%—are using over 75% of their available credit. High utilization rates like this make it harder to improve credit scores or qualify for loans.

Charlie Wise, senior vice president of Global Research at TransUnion, says inflation has pushed many consumers to rely more heavily on credit cards, particularly for necessities.

“As inflation started eating away at more consumers’ incomes, they had to turn more to credit, particularly credit cards,” Wise explained.

He added that rising costs, such as rent, gas, groceries, and childcare, are taking a heavier toll on lower-income families.

“All of that, in many cases, hits lower-income consumers harder because it consumes a bigger part of their income wallet,” Wise said.

However, Wise believes managing credit card debt starts with setting clear priorities and making disciplined financial choices.

“Maybe start thinking about disciplined budgeting—understanding what you can afford and what you can live without,” Wise said. “Set a budget for discretionary items, like how much to spend on holidays or travel. It’s about making sure those costs don’t eat into your finances.”

Experts predict credit card debt growth will slow in 2025, but the financial pressure remains high for many households. For those struggling with debt, small changes like creating a budget and cutting back on discretionary spending can make a big difference.