Las Vegas Hispanic community learns more about police department in unique program

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Learning what goes on behind the badge while breaking barriers is what students at the North Las Vegas Hispanic Citizens Academy have been doing for the last weeks.

A dozen residents were selected for this program and while they continue to learn about the ins and outs of the police department, they also get to have a little fun.

The program is a 10-week commitment, one night per week, when they get exposed to a different police division and learn from officers working in the field, in Spanish.

Tonight’s class (week 6) was all about the SWAT team.

Officer Francisco Olivera lead the class and showed the class what it's like to be on the SWAT team.

Students got the chance to get up close to the SWAT vehicles and more.

Some of the students said that before, they used to be scared when SWAT showed up at a scene, but now they see how the team works toward a peaceful resolution.

Every one of the lessons that are part of this program has also helped to break down other barriers between the Hispanic community and police.

The graduation ceremony will take place May 26 and the North Las Vegas Police Department hopes this will help other members of the community to understand the police functions and create a better connection between both sides.