Las Vegas High Roller shut down Saturday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night, the Clark County Fire Department said they arrived at the Linq High Roller as it suffered a loss of power.

The department said they were on scene as they needed to prepare for a high angle rescue situation.

Once on scene, the department said the Linq management informed officials that they had turned on and were in the process of disembarking the remaining pods with people in them.

According to the press release, it is unknown at this time if there were any medical issues that arose because of the situation.