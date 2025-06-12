LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As triple-digit temperatures continue to scorch the Las Vegas Valley, local mechanics are warning drivers that the extreme heat could be taking a serious toll on their tires.

Shakeria Hawkins visited a local mechanic to learn how to keep your tires in good condition as temperatures continue to climb.

Las Vegas heat putting extra stress on tires; mechanics urge drivers to take precautions

Ken Hartig, a service adviser at Wally’s Precision Auto Care near the Las Vegas Strip, says his shop is seeing an uptick in customers as temperatures soar.

“We see a good number of cars. We inspect the tires every time the cars come in for any type of service, and we do find quite a few with excessive cracking,” Hartig said.

He explains that prolonged exposure to high heat pulls moisture from the rubber, leading to deep cracks in the sidewalls. Over time, those cracks can cause tire separation—when the tread begins to peel away from the tire’s inner liner.

So what can drivers do to prevent a blowout?

Hartig says one of the easiest and most effective steps is regularly checking your tire pressure.

“Keep that air pressure maintained; that is absolutely crucial,” he said.

He also recommends rotating your tires regularly, checking for visible sidewall cracks, and making sure your vehicle’s alignment is properly inspected.

“All of those things will help your tires last longer and keep you safer on the road,” Hartig added.

You can also follow these tips: avoid underinflated tires, park in the shade, don’t overload your car, and drive gently.