Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. to install 'atmospheric water generators' to off-set race water use

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. announced on Wednesday the launch of a "first-of-its-kind" water conservation program to reduce and offset water consumption at large-scale events.

The program is being launched in partnership with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and WaterStart and will be rolled out at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Officials say with this new program, the Las Vegas Grand Prix could become the first Net-Zero Water Consumption race in Formula 1 history.

An atmospheric water generator will offset outdoor water usage throughout the race weekend. Typically, the generators capture water vapor and return it to the system. The process is used to create drinkable water in settings where there is no access to running water.

The second largest water consumption in Las Vegas is commercial cooling, which utilizes water to cool the temperature inside buildings. These systems also produce humid air that is lost to the atmosphere. However, the installed system will "leverage the high relative humidity generated from a commercial cooling tower at MGM Grand during the race," officials noted in a release.

“As responsible stewards of resources in the communities where we race, we are honored to partner with our neighbors on this innovative water conservation program,” said Renee Wilm, Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “This project benefits our home in the Valley and sets a new aspiration for global motorsports. If successful, the Las Vegas Grand Prix aims to become the first Net-Zero Water Consumption race in Formula 1 history.”

A pre-pilot phase will be conducted a few weeks before the race to install the device and assess its performance.

Officials say the primary part of the race's water consumption will come in the form of prepping the surface of the streets to help ensure track safety.

“Given the severity of our drought in Clark County, we always appreciate proactive efforts from private partners to minimize their water use,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who serves as chair of the Board of Directors of the Southern Nevada Water Authority. “This project has the potential to serve as a template for other events held in our community and reaffirm our collective commitment to water conservation in our destination.”