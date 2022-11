LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the largest Christmas lights displays in Southern Nevada is getting national recognition.

"The Glittering Lights Display" at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is ranked as one of the top 23 displays in the country according to U.S. News & World Report.

The drive-thru Christmas adventure features about 5 million lights and tons of "Vegas-themed displays."

The display is open at the speedway nightly through January 8.

Entry prices start at $29 per vehicle.