Las Vegas firefighters team up with fashion council for flip flop drive to benefit homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas organizations are working on a flip flop drive to help people experiencing homelessness during an intense period of heat in the valley.
As temperatures sustain at over 110 degrees, the Las Vegas Fashion Council and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation are teaming up to bring flip flops to homeless populations.
The organizations are accepting flip flops in all sizes through the rest of July, but say there is a primary need for men's sizes 10-11 and women's sizes 8-10.
The following are participating drop off locations across the Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
Station 1- 500 N. Casino Center
Station 44- 7701 W. Washington
Station 48- 9133 Elkhorn Rd.
Clark County Fire Department
Station 18- 575 E. Flamingo Rd.
Station 34- 8675 W. Oquendo Rd.
Station 27- 4695 E Vegas Valley Dr.
North Las Vegas Fire Department
Station 51- 2626 E. Carey
Station 53- 2804 W. Gowan
Henderson Fire Department
Station 82- 401 Parkson Rd.
Station 95- 2300 Pebble Rd.
Frankies Uptown- A Neighborhood Bar
1770 Festival Plaza Dr. Unit 190
Cowabunga Water Parks
Canyon- 7055 S. Fort Apache Rd.
Bay- 900 W. Galleria Dr.
The Coffee Class
709 E. Horizon Dr. Unit 100
BESTAgency
5801 S. Decatur Blvd Unit #110
Pikey Coffee
6430 S Decatur Blvd, Ste 800
More information on the Firefighter of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation here. And more on the Las Vegas Fashion Council here.