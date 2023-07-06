Las Vegas firefighters team up with fashion council for flip flop drive to benefit homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas organizations are working on a flip flop drive to help people experiencing homelessness during an intense period of heat in the valley.

As temperatures sustain at over 110 degrees, the Las Vegas Fashion Council and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation are teaming up to bring flip flops to homeless populations.

The organizations are accepting flip flops in all sizes through the rest of July, but say there is a primary need for men's sizes 10-11 and women's sizes 8-10.

KTNV Flip Flop Drive

The following are participating drop off locations across the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

Station 1- 500 N. Casino Center

Station 44- 7701 W. Washington

Station 48- 9133 Elkhorn Rd.

Clark County Fire Department

Station 18- 575 E. Flamingo Rd.

Station 34- 8675 W. Oquendo Rd.

Station 27- 4695 E Vegas Valley Dr.

North Las Vegas Fire Department

Station 51- 2626 E. Carey

Station 53- 2804 W. Gowan

Henderson Fire Department

Station 82- 401 Parkson Rd.

Station 95- 2300 Pebble Rd.

Frankies Uptown- A Neighborhood Bar

1770 Festival Plaza Dr. Unit 190

Cowabunga Water Parks

Canyon- 7055 S. Fort Apache Rd.

Bay- 900 W. Galleria Dr.

The Coffee Class

709 E. Horizon Dr. Unit 100

BESTAgency

5801 S. Decatur Blvd Unit #110

Pikey Coffee

6430 S Decatur Blvd, Ste 800

More information on the Firefighter of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation here. And more on the Las Vegas Fashion Council here.