Clark County firefighters investigate vacant commercial building in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant office building in east Las Vegas.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to reports of the fire just before 7 a.m. in the 4100 block of East Charleston Boulevard near the U.S. 95.

They found heavy smoke inside the building. As of 7:45 a.m., the fire was reported to be out.

LVFR says the building is located in unincorporated Clark County and investigators with the county and Clark County Fire Department are en route.

For real-time traffic updates around the valley visit ktnv.com/Traffic or download the KTNV app.

