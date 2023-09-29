Las Vegas firefighters launch annual 'Fill the Boot' campaign for muscular dystrophy research

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's that time of the year when Las Vegas firefighters step out onto the streets, boots in hand, on a mission to collect donations for a noble cause.

Their efforts are geared towards raising funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Las Vegas firefighters will be stationed at Lake Mead and Buffalo on Sept. 29th, Oct. 13th, and Oct. 27th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will also be stationed at the Fremont Experience on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until the end of November.

The goal for the 2023 campaign has been set at $90,000.

"We've collected over $690 million and in that time period, the money goes towards research for muscular diseases and research for the 20 drugs that are currently approved through the FDA for the treatment of muscular diseases," shared Ron Kline, the Nevada State MDA "Fill the Boot" Coordinator.

The campaign will run until the end of October.

For those who might not have the opportunity to encounter a firefighter with a boot, donations can be made online at filltheboot.donordrive.com.